The current unicameral parliament, which will become the lower chamber, is chosen in elections. However, Turkmenistan has no true political opposition. All the deputies elected in 2018 support Berdymukhamedov, who has established a pervasive cult of personality in the former Soviet republic since coming to power in 2006.
The constitutional change takes effect on Jan. 1, but it wasn’t immediately clear when the new chamber would be formed.
