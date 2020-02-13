ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has fired his longtime security chief, a man widely seen as one of the most influential officials in the Central Asian nation.

The document said the minister was relieved of his duties due to his transfer to another position, but it didn’t say what job he will take. Last month, the president reprimanded Berdiyev for unspecified flaws and stripped him of another title he had — that of the secretary of the State Security Council.