As the false stories spread, Freeman was doxed and was forced to shut down her online business. She received at least 420 emails and 75 text messages, including one that warned, “We know where you live, we coming to get you.” Strangers camped out at her home and knocked on her door; sent her pizza deliveries that she had never ordered; mailed her Christmas cards bearing threatening and misogynistic messages; and even showed up at her grandmother’s house on at least two occasions and attempted to push their way inside to make a “citizens’ arrest.”