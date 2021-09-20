Benton also came under media scrutiny in the fall of 2016 after being accused of trying to use the Great America super PAC as a conduit for foreign donations. Posting as associates of a would-be Chinese donor, journalists with the Telegraph, a British newspaper, captured Benton in writing and on video claiming he could transfer millions of dollars through his company to the super PAC, in an elaborate bid to obscure the contribution’s foreign origins. The investigation led to a federal complaint against Benton.