In its new findings, Citizen Lab found that Michal Kolodziejczak, a 33-year-old farmer and agrarian social movement leader was hacked several times in May 2019. That was months ahead of a fall election in which Kolodziejczak was hoping to have his group, AGROunia, become a formal political party. Support for his movement threatened to eat into a key constituency of the ruling party, farmers and other voters in the Polish countryside. Courts have so far blocked his efforts to form a political party.