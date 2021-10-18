Reps. David E. Price (D-N.C.) and Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), both of whom have served in Congress for more than two decades, became the second and third senior Democrats in the past week to announce plans to exit, just days after House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) announced last week that he would step aside. Four other Democrats have previously said that they plan to retire, while five members facing tough reelection prospects are seeking other offices.