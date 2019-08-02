

LaMacchia, seated left, is teased by best friend Katie Weston during a campaign work gathering at LaMacchia’s home in Oxford, Mich., on July 29. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Twenty candidates vying to end what Democrats often describe as President Trump’s Republican reign of terror were starting to gather in Detroit for the second round of debates.

An hour away, on a quiet cul-de-sac across the road from Glass Lake and not far from her subdivision’s golf course, Jody LaMacchia was doing something that only a few years earlier would have seemed unthinkable. She was asking strangers for money.

“I am running to be your state representative in 2020,” she was saying of her campaign for a seat in this Republican suburb of Detroit. “I am tired of all the toxicity in our politics.”

Down the hall, a half-dozen friends were writing “Hi Neighbor” postcards on her behalf and talking about the horrible things they believed Republicans and Trump were doing in their state. To Katie Weston, LaMacchia’s best friend, who typically votes for Republicans, the doom and gloom seemed a bit too dramatic, especially when the economy was surging and unemployment was so low.

“It’s stuff like this,” Weston whispered with a shake of her head.

Voters like LaMacchia, 47, and Weston, 49, were a big part of why Democrats romped in Michigan in 2018, taking the governor’s mansion and flipping two congressional seats in a state that was key to Trump’s 2016 win. And where they come down in 2020 is likely to play a decisive role in whether Democrats hold the U.S. House and win the presidency, or whether Trump reigns again.



Volunteers write postcards to constituents of Michigan's 46th district on behalf of LaMacchia at her home in Oxford, Mich. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

LaMacchia threw herself into politics shortly after Trump moved into the Oval Office. She drove to Washington with a vanload of friends for the first women’s march, started a suburban women’s group to fight for local candidates and gave up life as a gym rat for her new obsession, canvassing on behalf of Democrats.

Weston increasingly found herself unsure of where she stood in an angry and polarized America. She still thinks Trump “has some good ideas” but voted in 2018 for now-Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a CIA veteran who bested a Republican incumbent by promising to work across the aisle and restore civility to Washington.

Both friends kept an eye on this week’s debates in Detroit. LaMacchia’s newfound activism landed her tickets for her and her wife, compliments of the Victory Fund, which backs lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender candidates. Weston, who lives two doors away from LaMacchia in a house with a matching floor plan and works with her as a family counselor for the Oakland County courts, watched the debates on television until she couldn’t take any more.

Weston was looking for someone steady and practical, who wouldn’t disrupt the country’s economic success by shackling it to agreements such as the Paris climate accord or to global trade deals such as NAFTA.

“A lot of people think of Republicans as extreme Bible Belt, so conservative on all the issues like same-sex marriage . . . it is just, ‘No, no, no,’ ” she said. “The people I know who are Republican don’t really feel that way.”

LaMacchia was looking for a candidate who could speak to the same Democratic and independent voters whom she has been trying to reach in her fledgling run for the Michigan House of Representatives: someone inspiring but not too radical; a candidate with big ideas but not wielding the sort of big-government programs that would require a massive tax increase.

“We need someone who can appeal to everyone,” LaMacchia said, “not for strategy’s sake, but for the sake of unity.”



Glass Lake and surrounding homes at sunset in the Waterstone Development in Oxford. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

LaMacchia’s journey to this moment began on election night in 2016 as she watched in shock as the returns came in for Trump. For the next week, she said, she was too depressed to do anything more than go to work and sleep.

“I ate SpaghettiOs with Parmesan cheese for dinner in bed,” she said.

Weston was shocked, too. “I thought, ‘You know what? This is going to shake up all of Washington. Nobody is going to be happy about this,’ and in some ways I didn’t necessarily think that was bad.”

After the women’s march in Washington the day after Trump’s inauguration, LaMacchia helped start “NOW-MAD” or North Oakland Women Making A Difference, to work on behalf of Democratic candidates in her largely Republican suburb. In 2018, Democrats flipped her congressional district, which Trump had won by seven percentage points two years earlier.

Today, her group boasts more than 600 members and LaMacchia is trying to upend a four-decade Republican victory streak in her statehouse district.

A few years ago, Democrats didn’t even bother to field a candidate in the district. If “someone could fog a mirror,” the party would put his or her name on the ballot, a party official told her. Since January, LaMacchia has raised $31,000. Twice a week, she and eight to 10 volunteers canvass her district in search of the 25,000-26,000 votes she figures she’ll need to win.



LaMacchia high fives a constituent during a Jewish Democratic caucus campaign event in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., on July 28. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Often they focus on new subdivisions, which have drawn independent and Democratic voters to the district. Her opponent, state Rep. John Reilly, is a hard-line conservative who has opposed any new taxes until the government eliminates waste and has suggested that landlords shouldn’t have to rent to gay people. He won reelection in 2018 by 10 percentage points.

“I am a small-government person,” he said recently. “I want more liberty. I want people making more personal decisions. I want less taxes.”

He also has been a staunch backer of the president, calling Trump a “passionate uniter,” who has been “remarkably patient with his opposition.”

LaMacchia, who would be the first openly gay woman elected to the Michigan legislature, is betting that her increasingly wealthy suburban district is looking for a different kind of unity.

Her bet is that she can win with her early start to campaigning, lots of canvassing and a centrist platform built around issues such as education, improving infrastructure and cleaning up the state’s lakes. To succeed, she’ll need voters like Weston, who bristles these days when LaMacchia refers to her as her “Republican friend.”

“Drives me insane. I’m not your Republican friend. I’m not your poster child,” Weston told her recently. “I’m very middle of the road.” She described herself as socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

She couldn’t bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton, whom she viewed as insincere and corrupt. She liked Trump’s policies but found his attacks on opponents and his over-the-top rhetoric “embarrassing.” Asked whether she voted for Trump in 2016, Weston said, “I withheld.”



LaMacchia sits down to eat with her wife, Samantha LaMacchia, at their home in Oxford, Mich. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

In 2018, LaMacchia’s encouragement and her own face-to-face conversations with the candidate convinced Weston to vote for Slotkin, now a freshman Democratic congresswoman.

Weston and LaMacchia met 15 years ago at the Oakland County courthouse, where they help parents navigate high-conflict custody disputes. They bonded over the collapse of their first marriages, raising boys, their stressful jobs, music and dancing. Today, they are co-workers, neighbors and best friends.

Even though Weston has donated to LaMacchia’s campaign and plans to vote for her, their conversations about politics remain fraught.

“We’re not trying to start a fight. We’re just talking,” Weston recalled their agreeing before one recent conversation about politics.

LaMacchia said she enjoys talking to pro-Trump voters when canvassing. But she said the conversations are harder for her when she’s talking with someone she “loves and cares about,” such as Weston.

Recently, she and Weston were sitting at the fire pit in her backyard when LaMacchia unloaded on Trump. After a few minutes, Weston decided she’d had enough. “Well, it’s time to go,” Weston said and then walked home.

LaMacchia quickly regretted her outburst.

“It doesn’t help anything,” she said. “It doesn’t get us anywhere.”

Instead, she said she’s learned to “plant seeds,” inviting her friend to come along with her to check out more moderate Democratic politicians. And she’s learned to avoid particularly emotional and contentious topics, such as the humanitarian situation at the southern border.

“Some things, I think when you hear them,” she said, “you can’t un-hear them.”



High school students and supporters of Jody LaMacchia’s Michigan statehouse campaign gathered at Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen in Clarkston, Mich., to watch the 2020 Democratic presidential debate on July 30. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

LaMacchia and her wife, Samantha, were in their seats at the Fox Theatre in Detroit by 5 p.m. Tuesday, more than three hours before the moderator posed the first debate question.

Back in the suburbs, LaMacchia’s volunteer campaign staff, a group of suburban moms she had met through their activism, gathered at a bar in a converted church to watch the debate. LaMacchia’s campaign manager grew up in a conservative evangelical sect that did not allow women to attend college. She fled at 16 and now is raising two daughters and runs a small auto-parts manufacturing company with her husband. Her involvement in politics began in 2018 after the 17 shooting deaths at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

LaMacchia met her canvassing director, a fifth-grade teacher at a Catholic school, shortly after the 2017 women’s march. The same is true of her events planner, a preschool teacher who on Tuesday texted LaMacchia from the bar where about three dozen people had gathered for the watch party.

“Turnout is huge,” she wrote.

The talk on the debate stage turned to the high cost of the government-run health-care programs proposed by Democratic Party’s liberal wing.

Eileen Nolton, LaMacchia’s volunteer canvassing director, was willing to pay more in taxes so that everyone would have access to health care. In 2008, her husband was laid off from his job at General Motors, and the sole plan they could afford was one that covered only catastrophic illness. That experience has shaped her political views, she said.

Her husband, now back at work as a design engineer at GM and sitting next to her at the watch party, disagreed with calls for big, expensive change. “It’s going to cost everybody more money,” he said.



During the July 30 debate watch party, LaMacchia staff members Tricia Kohler, left, Eileen Nolton and Laura Latona stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

At the same table, Tricia Kohler, the volunteer campaign manager, listened intently as Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., described being approached by a 13-year-old who was “shaking and crying,” fearful of gun violence in his school.

Kohler looked as if she might cry, too, before Nolton broke the tension. “This debate makes me want to stress-eat,” Nolton said.

After the debate, LaMacchia felt overwhelmed by the choices. “It’s really a lot to take in,” she said. “Maybe when there are less people on the stage it’ll be easier.” The crowd in the debate auditorium responded most enthusiastically to Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.), but LaMacchia worried that their ambitious proposals to raise taxes and remake capitalism would not go over well with her neighbors.

“I feel like Mayor Pete speaks in a way that could reach a lot of people in my district,” she said. “But he’s so young, and I don’t know if his being gay will be an issue.” LaMacchia and her wife turned onto the interstate, headed back to their home by the lake.

She wondered whether Weston could vote for any of the candidates. “I am always looking at these events through the lens of what’s Katie thinking,” she said. The next day, the two friends met for lunch.

“So did you watch?” LaMacchia asked.

“A little, until I thought my head was going to explode,” Weston replied. She had been turned off by Warren and Sanders and their big-government proposals. She liked Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s focus on manufacturing, but struggled to remember his name. Buttigieg seemed “bright,” she said, but didn’t have enough experience.

“Just like going from being a reality television star to president,” LaMacchia joked.

“Trump ran a business, too,” Weston replied.



Katie Weston discusses political issues with her son, Connor Dopke, 19, at their home in Oxford on July 31. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

LaMacchia and her wife were back in line at the Fox Theatre for the second night of the debates. Weston was in the family room with her 19-year-old son Connor Dopke, who was home from college and playing video games.

Dopke was steering his video game motorcycle down a digital mountain trail and sharing his limited-government philosophy with his mother. The country could get by just fine with just 10 basic laws, he said. All the others, establishing things such as the minimum wage, Medicaid and Medicare, were unnecessary. He even doubted the need for Social Security.

“Oh, honey, now you’re worrying me,” his mother said.

The two briefly discussed affirmative action. Her son said it was unnecessary and “another form of racism.” Weston countered that the government had a responsibility to help the less-fortunate and address disparities in opportunity.

“We are very blessed,” she told her son.

They switched the television to the debate, which was entering its second hour. Weston settled in to watch, her husband, Tom, joining later. On the stage, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang was calling for a universal basic income of $1,000 per month that would make up for job losses caused by automation.

“That is insane,” Weston said. “Are you serious, dude?” The economy in Michigan was booming and companies were struggling to find workers.

“I’m not paying for that,” her son said.



A homeowner displays a 2016 Donald Trump for President sign in their backyard in Leonard, Mich. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

No one in particular either night jumped out to Weston or her son. But her husband, who voted for both Barack Obama and Trump, was drawn to Buttigieg. “I just want a president who can bring people together, be levelheaded,” he said.

The candidates started in on their closing statements. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee warned that the “survival of humanity on this planet” was at stake if the country didn’t move quickly on climate change. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) fretted about a possible nuclear war.

Almost all of the candidates described Trump as an existential threat to a country facing a frightening number of crises. Weston’s husband flashed a look of mock horror. “From global warming to nuclear holocaust,” he said.

“That’s what I don’t like about all of this,” Weston replied. “It’s just doom and gloom, doom and gloom.”

LaMacchia emerged from the theater and was sorting through her own first impressions of the coming election, which she described as the most important of her lifetime. Biden seemed old and too burdened by his past.

“I loved him with Obama, but he’s got so much to answer for in his history,” LaMacchia said. She liked Inslee’s clarion call for fast action on global warming but doubted he could win. “Maybe he’d be good for EPA,” she said, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Her favorite on the second night was Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) who hadn’t really been on her radar. She liked his positive message. “He might appeal to folks in my area. Everyone is craving unity; someone who can bring both sides together,” she said.

She was eager to get back home and ask Weston about him.