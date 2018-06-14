In this Feb. 12, 2018, photo, women walk past Saudi-led coalition backed forces, leading the campaign to take over Hodeida, as they patrol Mocha, a port city on the Red Sea coast of Yemen. Violence, famine and disease have ravished the country of some 28 million, which was already the Arab world’s poorest before the conflict began. The conflict pits a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government, which has nominally relocated to Aden but largely lives in exile, against rebels known as Houthis. (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A senior official from the United Arab Emirates says the U.S. has rejected three separate requests from the UAE for military assistance in the Saudi-led coalition attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeida.

The official says the Trump administration denied the requests within the past 24 hours as the UAE’s operation to wrest control of the port from Iranian-backed Shiite rebels got underway. The rejected requests were for aerial satellite imagery, other surveillance and reconnaissance, and minesweeping.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. The official says the minesweeper request has been filled by France.

The U.S. has not publicly opposed the assault but has urged the coalition to ensure that humanitarian aid deliveries to the port continue.

