Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) announced Monday that he would not seek reelection to a third term in 2020, saying he wants to find “new ways to serve” New Mexico and the country.

Though he said he is confident that he could win another term, Udall said in a statement that “the worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent.”

Udall, a former congressman and state attorney general, was reelected to the Senate in 2014 with nearly 56 percent of the vote, and New Mexico had trended more heavily Democratic in recent years. In 2018, Democrats won every statewide office on the ballot.

New Mexico’s three House members, all Democrats — Deb Haaland, Xochitl Torres Small, Ben Ray Luján — are viewed as potential successors.

Another potential candidate is Hector Balderas, the state’s Democratic attorney general who is considered a rising star.

Udall said in his statement Monday that he is committed to working through the end of his term.

“I see these next two years as an incredible opportunity,” he said. “Without the distraction of another campaign, I can get so much more done to help reverse the damage done to our planet, end the scourge of war, and to stop this president’s assault on our democracy and our communities.”

David Weigel contributed to this report.