The people detained were released at different stages for a variety of reasons. By the middle of December 1990, the last of the hostages had been freed. A month later, a United Nations coalition, led by the United States, started an intensive air campaign against Iraqi troops before the ground offensive commenced on Feb. 24, 1991. Within four days, Kuwait had been liberated. The allied forces did not pursue Iraqi troops and Saddam Hussein was able to consolidate his power, remaining in power until April 2003 after the U.S.-led invasion of his country in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.