The decision is likely to affect 22 million households across the country.
It adds to a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K., where food costs have been steadily rising and a tax increase is set to take effect in April. The Bank of England also is widely expected to raise interest rates again Thursday to combat rising consumer prices.
Later Thursday, the Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, is expected to set out the government's plans to help millions of people — especially those on lower incomes — cope with soaring energy costs.
Government officials have been mulling what it can do to help people with their bills, and potential solutions have included loans to energy companies.