In an announcement to lawmakers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the planned extension of the new high-speed rail line, known as HS2, from the East Midlands to Leeds has been scrapped and that the new high-speed trains will run on existing lines. He also said that a high-speed rail line linking Leeds with Manchester, which is around 45 miles (72 kilometers) away, will now be a combination of new track and enhancements to existing infrastructure.