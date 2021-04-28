The British economy has shrunk by around 10% and as a result Treasury chief Rishi Sunak decided to cut the allocation of government funds to overseas aid from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%. The decision to cut the target is expected to free up a further 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) for the Conservative government to use elsewhere, money that critics say could be used to save tens of thousands of lives in the poorest parts of the world.