The increase has moved inflation further above the Bank of England’s target of 2% and has stoked speculation that the U.K’s central bank will have to respond at some stage soon to keep a lid on price pressures in the economy.
Many countries around the world are experiencing a sharp increase in inflation as their economies recover from the shock of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, official figures showed the U.S.’s annual inflation rate running at a 13-year high of 5.4%.
Central banks around the world are hoping that the sharp spike in inflation is due to temporary factors related to pent-up demand and supply pressures, which will wind down over months to come.
“Policymakers are pricing in a recovery that is just right, with strong growth and temporarily higher inflation,” said Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte. “That seems likely. But it is by no means assured.”