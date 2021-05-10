Labour has been out of office since 2010, and has been struggling to find a way back to power. In elections last week, Labour was defeated by the Conservatives in Hartlepool, a northeast England parliamentary seat that it had held for decades, and lost hundreds of posts on local authorities across England. The results demonstrated the Conservatives’ success at winning over voters in former industrial towns who feel neglected by successive governments over several decades. Johnson’s promise of jobs and investment has helped the Tories win a clutch of northern England seats long held by Labour.