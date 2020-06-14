“As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message to be shown at an online commemoration service.
In tribute to each victim who died in the fire, the bells of London churches will toll 72 times and green lights will glow from tower block windows to show solidarity with survivors and the bereaved.
A public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart in July. Police have said that no one is likely to face criminal charges until 2021.
