More than 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years after the U.S.-led 2001 invasion — the largest contingent after the United States — and 457 died during the campaign. Senior U.K. military officers have expressed anger at the American pullout, saying it exposes the hollowness of the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” -- a phrase used since World War II to stress the bonds of history, language, culture and shared diplomatic interests between Britain and the U.S.