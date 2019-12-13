By Associated Press December 13, 2019 at 11:25 AM ESTLONDON — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it seems his Conservative party has “a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done”.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy