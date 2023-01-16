UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

LONDON — Britain’s Royal Mail asked customers Monday to refrain from sending items to overseas destinations until further notice as it tries to address a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing the postal service from dispatching letters or parcels to other countries.

“To support faster recovery when our service is restored and to prevent a build-up of export items in our network, we’re asking customers not to post international items until further notice,’’ the mail service said in a statement. “Items that have already been dispatched may be subject to delays.’’