It’s not known how many letters have been sent, though a handful of lawmakers said this week that they were seeking a no-confidence vote. Conservative discontent grew after Johnson accused opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons on Monday of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” when he was the U.K.’s director of public prosecutions. Savile was a veteran television personality who was revealed after his death in 2011 as one of Britain’s worst serial sexual abusers.