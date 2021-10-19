“I think Prevent does work in many cases, and I think it’s an unfair expectation to have to believe it works 100% of the time — no government program ever works 100% of the time. So one case of failure doesn’t necessarily mean the whole program is rubbish,’’ said Peter Neumann, a professor of security studies at King’s College London. “But it is equally wrong to just say everything is fine and let’s just carry on. There are problems with Prevent. It needs to be reviewed, and it should be reinvented.”