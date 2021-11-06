Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9% of the country’s 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe after Armenia.
In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. Earlier this week, protesters marched in the capital of Kyiv to decry the new restrictions.
Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases overall and 71,635 virus-related deaths.
Ukraine also borders Russia, which has seen new records weekly since mid-September in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths and infections.
