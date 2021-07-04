The statement followed last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
It noted that about 57,000 women serve in the country’s armed forces and “have proved their worth not in heels, but with machine guns.”
Defense Minister Andriy Taran on Saturday said he had instructed officials to look into whether “experimental” shoes — ankle boots, according to news reports — could be worn by the female cadets instead of the pumps with heels.
The military offered no explanation as to why female cadets were wearing a different type of shoe than male cadets.