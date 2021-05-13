Prosecutors had asked a court in Kyiv to put Medvedchuk in jail, but a judge ordered house arrest instead.
Medvedchuk, 66 is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014, weeks after Ukraine’s former Moscow-friendly president was ousted by protesters.
Medvedchuk is also charged with allegedly disclosing secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military units last year.
The new accusations are part of a broader campaign against Medvedchuk launched by Ukrainian authorities in February, when his financial assets were frozen for three years. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.