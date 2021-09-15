Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is also under fire for his performance during the pandemic, which has seen long periods of school closures, sudden policy shifts and the cancelation of major exams two years in a row.
Johnson carried out a sweeping government shuffle after his December 2019 election victory, sidelining lawmakers considered insufficiently loyal or lukewarm in their support for Britain’s departure from the European Union. That left him with a strongly pro-Brexit top team, but critics say it shut many ambitious and competent lawmakers out of government.