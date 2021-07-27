The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation successfully claimed $14.7 billion for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to the country’s oil fields during the 1990-91 Iraqi invasion and occupation that resulted in the U.S.-led Gulf War.
The corporation is the sole remaining claimant and can expect to receive a further $1.1 billion.
Under a 1991 U.N. Security Council resolution, Iraq set aside a percentage of proceeds from its oil exports for the compensation fund. That share is currently set at 3%, the panel said.
At the current rate of payment, the final tranche is expected to be paid within a year.