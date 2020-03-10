Bachelet told the Human Rights Council during an update on North Korea that the allegations are based on her office’s improved monitoring of the reclusive Communist country, a nation admittedly difficult to peer into to keep tabs on human rights conditions.
“They may amount to crimes against humanity, which could engage the individual criminal responsibility of DPRK officials,” she told the 47-member council in Geneva, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Pyongyang’s delegation stayed away during Bachelet’s brief speech.
The U.N.high commissioner said her office was trying to identify the people most responsible for the crimes and was also looking into the abduction of foreigners.
