UN rights chief to follow up on abuse concerns about China

BERLIN — The top United Nations human rights official said Friday that his office will continue reaching out to Beijing about allegations of abuse in China.
Bachelet’s successor, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, called the report “a very important one” that “highlighted very serious human rights concerns.”
“My focus is on following up on the recommendations that are contained in the report,” Türk said at a news conference in Geneva.
“We will, and I will, personally continue engaging with the authorities,” he said, adding: “Hope springs eternal for changes.”
Beijing rejected the report when it was released, alleging it was part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation.