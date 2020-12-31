The French leader said he would not allow “an unjustified slowness, for bad reasons, to take root.”
Before Macron spoke, his health minister tweeted that shots would be offered from Monday to health care workers aged 50 and over.
Only a few hundred people received vaccines against the coronavirus in the days after a 78-year-old in a long-term care facility got the first shot on Sunday.
Consent requirements have slowed the process. Officials were also treading cautiously because of widespread skepticism in France around the safety of the rapidly developed vaccines.
But critics increasingly are accusing health officials of being overly cautious.
The National Academy of Medicine said the slow start “is difficult to defend.”
France has reported the virus-related deaths of more than 64,000 people since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.