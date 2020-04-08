Management denied the request, according to Darven, and told him to take his personal sick leave or come back to work.

“So, I had to take two weeks of my own time off,” he said. “I obviously didn’t want to get anybody sick or expose anybody if I potentially did have it.” Fortunately, he did not.

Being forced to take personal sick time makes some staffers angry, said Joseph Mayle, the Elkton prison union president, “because we’re being forced to use our own leave, although they [supervisors] have put us in harm’s way.”

Cases like Darven’s led his union, the Council of Prison Localsin the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), to file an “imminent danger report” with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The union’s report was previously reported by Government Executive.

The agency’s actions “are proliferating the spread of a known and deadly contagion both within our prison system and to our surrounding communities,” says the complaint, and “are expected to result in death and severe health complications and/or possible life-long disabilities.”

Prison officials have directed employees who have had contact or proximity with people experiencing covid-19 symptoms, the union added, “to report to work and not be self-quarantined for 14 days per the CDC guidelines.”

AFGE’s National Veteran Affairs Council filed a similar imminent danger complaint with OSHA on March 31, the same day as the BOP report.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has directed employees who have been close to others with coronavirus symptoms “to report to work without regard for the 14-day, self-quarantine guidance promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to the labor organization. It also accused the department of not providing all staffers with the personal protective equipment “they desperately need to protect themselves, their peers, and patients from COVID-19 exposure.”

Without addressing specific cases, both agencies defended their actions against the disease.

“The BOP has taken, and will continue to take, aggressive steps to protect” against the coronavirus, said a lengthy statement from Justin Long, a prisons spokesman. He outlined a series of actions, including limiting inmate movement between and within facilities, suspending social and legal visits, canceling staff training and travel, and screening and quarantining newly arrived inmates.

On Sunday, inmates and staff were issued surgical masks, according to Long’s statement. Prison factories are producing masks “for our staff and inmate population, non-surgical medical gowns for medical facilities, and packaging hand sanitizer for use within the BOP and other agencies.”

As of Tuesday, 253 federal inmates and 84 staffers had tested positive for covid-19. Eight inmates and no employees have died of the ailment. BOP has 145,613 inmates and 36,530 employees.

VA press secretary Christina Noel said the allegations in the union’s filing “are false to the point where sharing them with your readers would be highly irresponsible.”

“All VA facilities have essential items and supplies, and we are continually monitoring the status of those items to ensure a robust supply chain,” including personal protective equipment, she added. Under CDC guidance and VA protocols, “employees exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.”

Noel also said the union misrepresented VA policy and CDC guidelines. The guidelines say, according to Noel, “health care professionals may continue to work if they have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient as long as they are asymptomatic, using personal protective equipment and have been cleared to work by their occupational health department.”

VA “closely monitors” its health care workers and if symptoms develops, she added, “the health care professional is tested, treated and quarantined in accordance with CDC guidance.”

As of Wednesday, recorded 3,265 positive patient cases and 167 deaths from covid-19. There were 1,130 infected employees and six staff fatalities, including one each in Houston, Indianapolis, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Mich., and two in Reno, Nev. VA has 390,000 employees and nine million patients are in its health care program.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley said the employee deaths were “avoidable and . . . highlight the risks facing front-line health care providers and other mission-critical workers every day — and the scandalous lack of action to keep these workers safe.”

The union gets daily reports from members who “still do not have the proper protective equipment to keep themselves and the public they are serving safe from further spread of the virus,” according to Kelley’s statement.

“We wouldn’t send our soldiers off to war without the proper equipment, but that’s precisely the situation facing many of the federal workers on the front lines of this pandemic. Employees are literally risking their lives to do their jobs, and the government must take immediate action to protect these brave employees and the public they serve. Not tomorrow. Today.”