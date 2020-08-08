Morse claimed to the student newspaper that the relationships were consensual, and the University of Massachusetts said in a statement Saturday that it was not aware of the allegations before the College Democrats raised them.
In that statement, the university said that it launched the probe into Morse’s actions to determine whether they violated Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. The statement noted that university policy is that because sexual relationships between instructors and students present an “inherently problematic” power dynamic, “faculty are prohibited from entering into a sexual relationship with any student or postdoctoral for whom the faculty member has any responsibility for supervision, evaluation, grading, advising, employment or other instructional or supervisory activity.”
Morse taught a course in Urban Government and Politics during seven semesters over five years, according to the university, most recently during fall 2019. A university spokesman said that Morse is not presently an employee, and that it “has no plans to rehire” him.
Morse, who at 31 is the youngest and first openly gay mayor of Holyoke, Mass., gained some early notoriety for challenging Neal, chairman of the House’s powerful Ways and Means committee. The Morse campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.