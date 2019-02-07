President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House for Dover Air Force Base to attend the return of the remains of four Americans killed in Syria last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump took fresh aim Thursday at House Democrats, claiming they were going “nuts” with unprecedented investigations into his administration and businesses.

In morning tweets ahead of a scheduled appearance at a national prayer breakfast, Trump singled out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who announced Wednesday that his panel will scrutinize “credible reports of money laundering and financial compromise” involving Trump’s businesses as part of a fresh investigation into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

“So now Congressman Adam B. Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so,” Trump said on Twitter. “Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment.”

In another tweet, Trump wrote that he has heard “other committee heads will do the same thing.”

“The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts,’” Trump wrote. “The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government.”

Without elaboration, Trump also said that congressional Democrats were “stealing people” who work at the White House to help with the investigations.

The tweets were posted ahead of hearings scheduled Thursday by other committees on presidential tax returns and family separations at the Mexican border, and a Friday session to question acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker about a range of subjects.

Democrats have contended they are merely exercising their responsibilities of congressional oversight after a period of limited scrutiny while the House was under Republican control.

During his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, the president warned that he would not work with Democrats on legislation if they are overzealous in their oversight.

Trump said that “an economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he added.

During a television interview Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump’s warning shows that “he’s scared.”

“He’s got something to hide,” the senator said. “Because if he had nothing to hide, he’d just shrug his shoulders and let these investigations go forward. He’s afraid of them.”

Trump also lashed out at Schiff on Wednesday, calling him a “political hack.”