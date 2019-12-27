Pahon said the Taliban wrongly claimed that the service members were in a convoy and targeted by a roadside bomb during a raid.
Goble, 33, of Washington Township, New Jersey, was killed Monday and an Afghan service member was wounded. Goble served with the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group.
Details about what type of weapon or ammunition exploded are still under investigation.
