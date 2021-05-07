“On May 7, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees from Nepal,” the department said. “Commercial flights departing Nepal are currently not regularly available. U.S. citizens who wish to depart Nepal should register their interest with the embassy.”
Nepal borders India, which is seeing a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. The State Department has already implemented so-called “authorized departure” for non-essential workers and families of staff at U.S. embassies and consulates in India.
Doctors in Nepal have warned of a major crisis as daily cases hit record highs and hospitals were running out of beds and oxygen. Nepal reported 9,070 new confirmed cases Thursday, compared with 298 a month ago. The number of fatalities also reached peaks with 58 Wednesday and 54 Thursday, for a total of 3,529.