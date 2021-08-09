The conflict in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation, began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel faction that has seized extensive territory. A Saudi-led coalition supported by the U.S. and allied with the Yemen government has been fighting the rebels since March 2015. The Biden administration said at its outset it was ending any U.S. support for the Saudi military in the war. Saudi Arabia also is now hoping for a negotiated end.