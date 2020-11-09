By Associated PressNovember 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM ESTWASHINGTON — U.S. authorizes emergency use of an experimental Eli Lilly antibody treatment to fight mild, moderate COVID-19 cases.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy