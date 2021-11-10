Although the government reported late last month that the economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, that followed robust growth rates of 6.7% in the second quarter and 6.3% in the first quarter, gains that had been fueled by vast infusions of federal rescue aid. For 2021 as a whole, economists generally expect growth around 5.5%. That would be the highest calendar-year expansion since the mid-1980s.