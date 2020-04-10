The Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office were already forecasting that this year’s deficit would top $1 trillion for the first time since 2012. But now with a $2.2 trillion rescue package approved by Congress and government spending expected to rise sharply, private economists are estimating that this year’s deficit could well exceed $2 trillion.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.