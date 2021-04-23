Desrosiers — believed to be the first member of the Capitol force to testify at a criminal trial related to the insurrection — described for the jury how he was assigned to track the mob violence from nearby command center and was shocked to hear radio chatter of his colleagues “yelling for help.”

Asked what he was thinking at time, he said: “For myself, ‘surreal’ comes to mind.”

He testified that his team scrambled to figure out how to evacuate Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers. But the evacuation was called off when “a sea of backup came and we were able to re-secure the building,” he said.

Hunt, 37, an analyst for the New York court system, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging, in part, that he called for the killings of lawmakers, including Democratic U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Prosecutors say it was part of a monthlong online campaign to urge violence against members of Congress that culminated on Jan. 8 in an 88-second video titled: “Kill your senators. Slaughter them all.”

Prosecutors allege Hunt was trying to inspire violence against members of Congress on Inauguration Day as a follow up to the Jan. 6 attack, when hundreds of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Defense attorneys have called the charges overblown and argued that there’s no proof that Hunt was a legitimate threat. One of his lawyers, Jan Rostal, told jurors they could label her client “an idiot or clown,” but the First Amendment blocked his conviction on a criminal charge which could carry a decade in prison.