FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo a credit card machine is shown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a tour for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. On Thursday, Feb. 7, the Federal Reserve releases its October report on consumer borrowing. (David J. Phillip, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing rose at a slower pace in December, but that still pushed total borrowing to a new record above $4 trillion for the first time.

The Federal Reserve says borrowing increased by $16.6 billion in December after a $22.4 billion advance in November. The December increase nudged the total up to a record $4.01 trillion. Borrowing had crossed the $3 trillion mark back in June 2013.

Borrowing in the category that includes credit cards rose by $1.7 billion in December, down from a $4.8 billion November increase. Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans rose by $14.8 billion following a larger $17.6 billion gain the previous month.

Analysts expect further gains in consumer borrowing, supported by low unemployment and steady income gains.

