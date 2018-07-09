FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, credit card logos are posted to the door of a business in Atlanta. On Monday, July 9, the Federal Reserve releases its May report on consumer borrowing. (David Goldman, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Americans increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in a year and a half, boosted by a big increase in credit card borrowing.

The Federal Reserve says consumer debt rose $24.5 billion in May after an increase of $10 billion in April. It was the biggest monthly increase since a rise of $24.8 billion in November 2016.

The category that includes credit cards climbed $16.3 billion in May after increasing by $5 billion in April.

