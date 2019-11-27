The economy had begun the year with a sizzling 3.1% GDP rate. Many economists have estimated that GDP growth is weakening in the current quarter to as slow as a sub-1% annual rate, largely because the U.S.-China trade war has led businesses to cut investment and inventories.
Still, the holiday shopping season is expected to be relatively healthy given solid job growth and consumer spending.
