The figures, included in the government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, provide a more detailed snapshot of the job market than the monthly employment report. It reports on job openings as well as the gross number of hires and the number of people quitting their jobs. The monthly jobs figures cover net gains or losses.
On Friday, the government said that employers added 1.8 million jobs in July, the third month of solid gains, but much lower than June’s 4.8 million and May gains of 2.7 million.
