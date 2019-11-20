Biegun says the “window is still open” but the North Koreans “need to seize the moment.” The envoy says Kim needs to grant more authority to his negotiating team.

Biegun says the U.S. has seen no “concrete evidence” that North Korea intends to denuclearize.

Negotiations faltered after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of the North’s nuclear capabilities.

