This satellite image from Planet Labs Inc., that has been annotated by experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, shows a fire at a rocket launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran’s Semnan province, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019. The satellite image released Thursday shows the smoldering remains of a rocket at a Iran space center that was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch. (Planet Labs Inc, Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Iran’s space agency for the first time.

The U.S. accuses Iran of using its space program to develop ballistic missiles under the cover of a civilian program to launch satellites into orbit.

The sanctions targeting the space agency and two of its affiliates follow the explosion Thursday of a rocket at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center because of what the government said was a technical malfunction.

A Trump administration official said the U.S. can use the new sanctions to subject foreign companies and governments to significant penalties for any involvement with the Iranian space agency.

The official was not authorized to discuss the sanctions publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

