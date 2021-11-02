In the race’s final weeks, Carey ran an ad linking Russo to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as a “radical” Democrat who’d weaken American and open the borders. He also rallied with vice president Mike Pence, and the NRCC put resources behind that ad, which Democrats took as evidence that the race could be competitive. In an interview, Russo said she was frustrated with Democrats who’d delayed an infrastructure vote until the party’s Build Back Better package could pass, but was also critical of moderates who’d taken a prescription drug-pricing plan and paid family leave out of it.