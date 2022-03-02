In the Senate, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was also introducing a resolution that would back Ukraine’s claim in international court that Putin and his “cronies” have committed war crimes.

“The camera of history is rolling on all of us today,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee during a House floor debate.

He urged his colleague to provide a unanimous vote to overwhelmingly show “whether or not we stood up and stood out to protect freedom.”

The resolve comes after the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag were on view in the House chamber for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, a display of bipartisan common ground for the often divided Congress.

While resolutions do not carry the force of law, Congress is working quickly to produce a supplemental funding package of at least $6.4 billion of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Lawmakers warned the war was taking an ominous turn as Russian troops encircled Kyiv and other major Ukraine cities, and citizens took up arms to stop the invasion.

The resolution approved by the House says it “stands steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently behind the Ukrainian people in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime.”

It calls for an immediate cease-fire and the removal of Russian forces from Ukraine, pledges U.S. support for the Ukrainian resistance and vows to provide “significant additional aid and humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s aggression.”

All but three members of the House voted for the resolution: Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

The Senate unanimously approved a similar measure in support of Ukraine last month.

Graham said Wednesday that he is introducing a new resolution to hold Putin and those around him accountable for the assault on Ukraine in international courts.

“Enough of the murder, enough of the destruction and carnage,” Graham said Wednesday in a press conference at the Capitol.

Graham said of Putin: “The world has let him get away with too much for too long.”

A former military lawyer, Graham is introducing a measure that would back Ukraine’s claim in international court of war crimes by Putin. He is joined by Ukraine-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who has spoken passionately in favor of a U.S. role in saving her country.