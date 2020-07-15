“Guyana’s non-democratic trajectory is dangerous for its citizens and for the hemisphere as a whole,” Pompeo said in a statement. “I hope that Guyana’s leaders understand what is at stake if they continue down this path.”
Efforts to swear in President David Granger after the March 2 vote were blocked by court action as observers said the vote was flawed. Authorities in Guyana have since been under international pressure to certify an opposition victory following the recount in favor of Granger’s opponents.
