By Associated Press June 16, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDTWASHINGTON — US industrial production rebounds 1.4% in May on partial recovery from virus lockdown; manufacturing up 3.8%.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy