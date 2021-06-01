Among the parts of her foster care experience under scrutiny include Bryant being placed in five different foster homes within two years. The foster home she was staying at at the time of her death was the scene of more than a dozen 911 calls since 2017. The majority of the calls were made by Angela Moore — the home’s foster mother — seeking help with foster girls who had left without permission or didn’t return after being out, according to documents and 911 calls obtained by AP.